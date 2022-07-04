Police investigate 2 shootings in downtown Austin

The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating two shootings near downtown Austin.

Police say they received a call from the victim around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. They categorized his call as a nature unknown urgent call.

They say there was a language barrier between the caller who spoke Spanish and dispatch, but he asked for help signaling the need for a fast response.

When officers arrived, they found two abandoned cars. They say the caller was dead inside one of them.

It's unclear how APD confirmed the victim was the caller and how many times he was shot. Witnesses tell APD they saw multiple people run into the wooded area to the northwest of the scene.

Hours later, Austin police were called to a drive-by shooting close to that suspicious death call.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. Monday, on 7th Street near the I-35 frontage road. Police say a man was shot and taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Details about the suspect or the vehicle they are driving is very limited at this time. Police say they are looking for a black sedan.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

If you know anything about the shooting, you're urged to call police.