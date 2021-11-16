Police investigating after man injured in downtown Austin shooting
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened outside a downtown bar overnight.
The shooting happened on East 6th near Trinity at The Lodge. Police received a call about the shooting at around 1:30 a.m.
APD says when officers arrived they witnessed a large crowd running from the scene.
Officers found a man who'd been shot. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say they are looking for a suspect but did not provide any more details.
If you know anything about the incident you're asked to call police.
