Police investigating after man injured in downtown Austin shooting

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened outside a downtown bar overnight.

The shooting happened on East 6th near Trinity at The Lodge. Police received a call about the shooting at around 1:30 a.m.

APD says when officers arrived they witnessed a large crowd running from the scene. 

Officers found a man who'd been shot. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say they are looking for a suspect but did not provide any more details.

If you know anything about the incident you're asked to call police.

