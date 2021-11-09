Police investigating after one killed during altercation at Mehl’s Motel

The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating an altercation at Mehl’s Motel that left one person dead and another injured.

According to police, ATCEMS was dispatched to the motel on North Lamar Boulevard around 12:25 a.m. on Monday, November 8 for an unresponsive man in one of the motel rooms. When first responders arrived, they found the male victim on the floor in a room.

They were unable to revive him, and he was pronounced dead.

While there, ATCEMS personnel were approached by another man who appeared to have been physically assaulted. ATCEMS determined that the assault incident and the incident involving the unresponsive man were related and called APD.

Police secured the scene and called for homicide investigators. It appears that the decedent had been involved in a physical altercation with people staying in the motel room, according to police. They also located and interviewed a possible suspect.

The case remains under investigation, according to police.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android. You may remain anonymous.

Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter