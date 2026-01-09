Leander High School given all-clear after bomb threat

The Brief Police investigated a bomb threat at Leander High School on Jan. 9 The school was on lockdown for several hours as police investigated Around 5:30 p.m., police said no suspicious devices were found



Leander High School was given the all-clear after police investigated a bomb threat on Friday.

What we know:

On Friday, Jan. 9, Leander police said there was a large police presence at Leander High School due to a possible bomb threat.

Police said the location of the bomb threat was in one of the high school parking lots.

After the high school was on lockdown for several hours, no suspicious devices were found.

The investigation into the bomb threat is ongoing.

No arrests have been made yet.