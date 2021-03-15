Police investigating deadly shooting at Club Swing over weekend

The Austin Police Department has identified the victim killed in a deadly shooting at Club Swing as 24-year-old Jorian Donte Hardeway. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect(s) involved in this shooting.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the club in the 600 block of East 7th Street in downtown Austin shortly after 4 a.m. on Sunday, March 14 for reports of a shooting. When first responders with the Austin Police Department and Austin-Travis County EMS arrived on the scene, they found Hardeway inside the club with apparent gunshot wounds.

Hardeway was immediately transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 4:42 a.m, according to police.

Homicide detectives interviewed several witnesses and are currently working on leads to identify a possible suspect. The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

The Travis County Medical Examiner will be conducting an autopsy to determine the official cause and manner of death.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous.

