Police investigating fatal shooting of 28-year-old in Killeen

The Killeen Police Department is investigating the murder of 28-year-old Michael Dequan Sanders. This the fourth criminal homicide in the City of Killeen of 2021.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the Club Legends, located at 308 S. 2nd Street, in reference to a 911 call about a shooting victim. Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a male suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers immediately started to perform life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.

Sanders succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. An autopsy is set to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas to determine the official cause of death.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

This the fourth criminal homicide in the City of Killeen of 2021.

Detectives are asking anyone who may know information about this murder, to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS