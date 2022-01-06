Police investigating first homicide of 2022 in Northwest Austin

The Austin Police Department is investigating the first homicide of 2022. The incident happened on Elkhorn Mountain Trail in Northwest Austin. Police say they got a call about shots fired shortly before 10 p.m. on January 5.

When officers arrived they found a man, who had been shot, on the road. Despite life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they are looking into what led up to the shooting. No one is in custody at this time. Police did not release any further information about a suspect or suspects, or the victim.

