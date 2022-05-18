Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Round Rock

A suspect was injured in an officer-involved shooting in Round Rock Wednesday evening.

Austin police said at 2:42 p.m., a DPS trooper was out on a warrant service for a suspect. DPS asked for surveillance help from APD, and it went on for several hours.

At 6:30 p.m., the suspect was leaving an apartment complex. When the suspect drove out, DPS had deployed a tire deflation device to stop the suspect vehicle. However, the suspect continued driving on flat tires.

Shortly after, police said one of the wheels on the suspect vehicle fell off, and the suspect had to pull into a Circle K gas station near HWY 45 and A.W. Grimes Blvd.

Around 6:32 p.m., police said a DPS trooper pulled in beside the suspect's vehicle. When the trooper got out of the marked car, the suspect fired at the trooper from inside the vehicle.

APD officers were nearby, as they were still on surveillance, and helped the trooper return fire on the suspect.

The suspect was injured and taken into custody soon after, police said. Life-saving measures were made and the suspect, a 41-year-old man, was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries.

None of the four APD officers involved or the DPS trooper were injured in the shooting.

Due to the location of the incident, DPS and the Williamson County DA will investigate the shooting.

FULL PRESS CONFERENCE BELOW: