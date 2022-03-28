Police investigating two deadly traffic incidents in Cedar Park

Police are investigating two separate deadly traffic incidents in Cedar Park this past week.

The Cedar Park Police Department said it is using the deadly traffic incidents as a reminder for drivers to slow down, obey the speed limit, and drive sober.

"This request is simple but so crucial in an effort to save lives," the Cedar Park Police Department said in a press release. "Your actions could have tragic consequences to our community and our citizens so please slow down, drive sober, and be safe on our roadways."

According to police, the first deadly traffic incident happened around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23 at North Lakeline and Surrey Lane. The car reportedly left the roadway and crashed into a nearby tree resulting in the car catching fire and the driver being pinned inside.

A witness to the incident assisted the driver and rendered aid, according to police.

"We would like to thank the swift actions of the community members who stepped in to help during this incident," the Cedar Park Police Department said in the press release.

Devon Moyer, 27, was transported to the hospital where he later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The second deadly traffic incident happened around 6:40 p.m. on Friday, Mach 25 at Avery Ranch Blvd. and South Bell Blvd. According to police, a car struck a man while he was walking on the sidewalk.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Ismael Sanchez, 21, was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter, according to police.

