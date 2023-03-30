Police searching for 2 suspects who robbed, chased victim in Downtown
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for help identifying two suspects involved in an aggravated robbery last year.
Police said on May 23, 2022, around 5:51 p.m., two suspects approached a victim in the Premier Parking Garage at 710 Trinity Street.
The pair pointed a gun at him while demanding his belongings. One of the suspects chased the man on foot for several blocks in the downtown area before he could call the police.
APD released photos of the suspects involved in an aggravated robbery in May 2022.
Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.