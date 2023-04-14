Police searching for driver involved in deadly pedestrian hit-and-run in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are searching for the driver involved in a deadly pedestrian hit-and-run in North Austin.
Police said on April 12, around 7:21 p.m., officers responded to a crash in the 9000 block of North IH 35 SVRD.
A GMC Yukon struck bicyclist Ramon Clemente Nolasco when the vehicle pulled out of a private driveway. The driver did not stop and render aid, or call 911.
Nolasco was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
APD released photos of the suspect vehicle.
The driver and passenger were described as Hispanic men last seen wearing constructive reflective vests.
Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.