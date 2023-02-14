Police searching for man who shot, robbed victim in South Austin

The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for help identifying an aggravated robbery suspect in South Austin.

Police said on Jan. 10, around 12:54 a.m., the aggravated robbery happened near the 5300 block of South Pleasant Valley Road and Stassney Lane.

The suspect made contact with the victim at a 7-Eleven on Stassney Lane earlier in the night. Both were later involved in an altercation, resulting in the suspect shooting and robbing the victim.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his early 20s, short statue and had shoulder-length, wavy hair,

He was last seen wearing dark pants, a gray Nike hoodie and Champion brand slides.

Anyone with any information about the driver or the description of the vehicle should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.