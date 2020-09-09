Police searching for suspect who robbed Sonic in southwest Austin

article

The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying the suspect involved in a robbery of a Sonic restaurant located at 9916 Brodie Lane.

The incident happened on August 14, 2020. Police say the suspect entered the restaurant armed with a black pie and box cutter and displayed the weapons to an employee and demanded money.

Police say the suspect fled on foot. The suspect is described as follows:

White male

Thin build

Approximately 25 to 29 years old

Last seen wearing black Adidas pants with white stripes, white shoes, black hoodie, grey Nike ball cap, and blue "COVID" mask

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

