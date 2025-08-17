Police seek owner of abandoned vehicle found on private property in Mustang Ridge

The Brief Mustang Ridge police are looking for a driver who fled the scene of a crash after a vehicle was left abandoned on private property. The incident took place between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m. on the 18000 block of Camino Real. Investigators believe the driver may be a woman due to a pair of shoes found in the vehicle.



The Mustang Ridge Police Department posted on social media about an abandoned vehicle left on private property on the 18000 Block of Camino Real.

What we know:

Officer Reid is investigating the leaving the scene collision that occurred sometime between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Police say a pair of shoes were left in the vehicle and believe it to be a female driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call 512-801-0190 or the Mustang Ridge Police Department.