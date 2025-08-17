Expand / Collapse search

Police seek owner of abandoned vehicle found on private property in Mustang Ridge

Published  August 17, 2025 3:23pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Mustang Ridge police are looking for a driver who fled the scene of a crash after a vehicle was left abandoned on private property.
    • The incident took place between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m. on the 18000 block of Camino Real.
    • Investigators believe the driver may be a woman due to a pair of shoes found in the vehicle.

MUSTANG RIDGE, Texas - The Mustang Ridge Police Department posted on social media about an abandoned vehicle left on private property on the 18000 Block of Camino Real.

What we know:

Officer Reid is investigating the leaving the scene collision that occurred sometime between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Police say a pair of shoes were left in the vehicle and believe it to be a female driver. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 512-801-0190 or the Mustang Ridge Police Department.

The Source: Information in this article was provided by a social media post by the Mustang Ridge Police Department.

