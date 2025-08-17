Police seek owner of abandoned vehicle found on private property in Mustang Ridge
MUSTANG RIDGE, Texas - The Mustang Ridge Police Department posted on social media about an abandoned vehicle left on private property on the 18000 Block of Camino Real.
What we know:
Officer Reid is investigating the leaving the scene collision that occurred sometime between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m.
Police say a pair of shoes were left in the vehicle and believe it to be a female driver.
Anyone with information is asked to call 512-801-0190 or the Mustang Ridge Police Department.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by a social media post by the Mustang Ridge Police Department.