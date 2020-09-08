Police seeking vehicle wanted in shooting that killed 8-year-old girl, wounded 2 others, in Canaryville

Chicago police are asking for help locating a vehicle wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that killed an 8-year-old girl and wounded two others Monday in Canaryville on the South Side.

Shortly before 6 p.m., the child was among four people who were in a Subaru SUV that was stopped at a red light at 47th and Union.

A Dodge Charger was behind the SUV, and when the stoplight turned green, someone in the Charger opened fire, striking the child, as well as a 31-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman who were also in the SUV, police said.

The Charger then made a U-turn and drove off south on Union.

Dajore Wilson, 8, was pronounced dead less than an hour later, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

The suspected shooters were seen inside the car both before and immediately after the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.