Man injured in shooting on East 2nd St in downtown Austin

The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting in the 1600 block of East 2nd Street in downtown Austin.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area and to seek alternate routes, if possible.

According to police, a call came in about the shooting around 9:18 a.m. Thursday morning. When police officers arrived, they found a male victim had been shot in front of the Integral Care clinic on East 2nd St.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

It is not clear what condition the male victim is in.

If you have any information contact Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 512-472-TIPS (8477) or 800-893-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates