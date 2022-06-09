Expand / Collapse search

Man injured in shooting on East 2nd St in downtown Austin

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Downtown
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting in the 1600 block of East 2nd Street in downtown Austin. 

Residents are being asked to avoid the area and to seek alternate routes, if possible. 

According to police, a call came in about the shooting around 9:18 a.m. Thursday morning. When police officers arrived, they found a male victim had been shot in front of the Integral Care clinic on East 2nd St. 

The victim was taken to a local hospital. 

It is not clear what condition the male victim is in. 

If you have any information contact Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 512-472-TIPS (8477) or 800-893-TIPS (8477).

