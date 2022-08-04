Police searching for suspect involved in possible north Austin road rage incident

Police are looking for a man involved in a possible road rage incident that took place last week in north Austin.

According to a woman that didn’t want to be identified, she and her son were driving on Dessau Rd. when a man pulled up behind them and was honking at them to speed up.

"I slammed on my brake to alert him, like there's a kid in the car, and I'm going the speed limit," she said.

Then, she said the man was driving erratically and pulled in front of her and started braking. They eventually came to a stop at a red light, and she threw her drink at his car.

"I was mad," she said. "I had my kid in there, and he’s autistic, so he was screaming."

She then did a U-turn and pulled into a gas station but realized the driver was intentionally following her.

She got out of the car and started filming. Video shared with FOX 7 shows the man come toward her.

In the video, the woman yells, "My kid is in here," and the man responds, "F–k your kid." She said the man also called her a derogatory name, pulled out some kind of weapon and slashed her tires.

She and her son ran into the store and the man drove off.

Austin police released images of the suspect, and are currently looking for him.

"I have an autistic son who's not sleeping. I'm not sleeping as well," she said. "I just want an apology."

Police say the man is a person of interest in a criminal mischief case. He may be driving a dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS or use the Crime Stoppers App. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.