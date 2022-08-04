Police searching for suspect involved in north Austin disturbance

The Austin Police Department (APD) is looking for a suspect involved in a criminal mischief case in north Austin.

Police said on July 28 around 10:46 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding a disturbance at a Shell gas station in the 12000 block of Dessau Road.

When officers arrived, they said the incident began as a disturbance between two drivers. The situation escalated and resulted in damage to one vehicle.

The suspect may be driving an SUV, possibly a Toyota 4Runner.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Austin Police Department)

Anyone with information about this incident such as the man who fled, or other violent crime is asked to call the APD Aggravated Assault Unit at (512) 974-4940, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.