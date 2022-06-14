President Biden addresses economy, inflation at AFL-CIO National Convention in Philadelphia

Keep an eye out for the Presidential Motorcade - President Biden is making his way to the "City of Brotherly Love" Tuesday morning.

Biden was the keynote speaker at the 29th American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations National Convention, which runs through Wednesday.

The president addressed members of the largest federation of unions in the country from inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center, showing his support for organized labor.

His visit comes amid mounting issues for the U.S. economy, as inflation hits a four-decade high of 8.6 percent.

Biden addressed the rising costs of goods during his comments about the U.S. economy.