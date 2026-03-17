Texas A&M increases police protection for Corps of Cadets amid terrorism worries

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The Brief Texas A&M University police will be providing increased security for the Corps of Cadets. The move comes amid the United States' war with Iran and shootings in Texas and Virginia. Campus police will provide overwatch during corps formations as well as increase patrols around corps buildings.



Texas A&M University will provide police protection for its Corps of Cadets during formations and other organized activities amid worries of terrorism in the wake of the United States' war with Iran.

In a letter sent to members, Corps Commandant Lt. Gen. James Bierman said campus police would increase patrols around corps buildings and members would undergo an "active shooter brief" on Tuesday.

What they're saying:

"With the real and unpredictable threat of terrorism, your vigilance remain critical," Bierman said. "Homegrown terrorist attacks can emerge without warning; these are often carried out by individuals or groups already within our communities."

The move comes in the wake of a March 1 shooting in downtown Austin that left three people dead and injured more than a dozen others outside a bar on Sixth Street.

Bierman's letter notes that the cadets were contacted just after the conflict in Iran started.

"Among other topics, I voiced concerns about the threat of terrorism at home and abroad," Bierman said. "At that time, we had already seen a domestic terrorist attack in our own state capital."

Shooting at Old Dominion University

Bierman also cited another attack as motivation to ask for increased campus police presence.

Last week, a gunman opened fire in a ROTC class on the campus of Old Dominion University, killing Lt. Col. Brandon Shah. The FBI’s Norfolk Field Office said ROTC cadets physically subdued Jalloh and ended the attack, adding that their actions "rendered [him] no longer alive."

"This attack on an ROTC unit was intentional and symbolic," Bierman said in his letter.

Bierman said the university would continue to monitor and reevaluate the need for increased campus police protection at Texas A&M.

"With the real and unpredictable threat of terrorism, your vigilance remains critical," Bierman said. "Homegrown terrorist attacks can emerge without warning; these are often carried out by individuals or groups already within our communities."