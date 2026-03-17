Oil truck overturns on I-35 access road in New Braunfels

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The Brief New Braunfels police are asking motorists to avoid the southbound I-35 access road near Loop 337 and Rueckle Road. Police said a truck hauling oil overturned, and they expect the road to be closed for several hours while the oil is removed from the truck, so a wrecker can move it off the roadway. The driver of the truck was not injured.



New Braunfels police are warning drivers to avoid an area of the Interstate 35 access road near Loop 337 and Rueckle Road Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

Police said the tractor-trailer was carrying several thousand gallons of oil when it rolled over on the southbound side of the access road.

The southbound access road is closed at the intersection and is expected to last several hours. Police said the crash was not impacting traffic on the interstate or the overpass.

Authorities said the driver of the truck was not injured, but the oil will have to be removed before a wrecker can move the vehicle.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how long the road will remain closed. Police estimate the closure could last several hours and are encouraging drivers to find an alternate route.

Police did not say if any oil was spilled as a result of the crash.