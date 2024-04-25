LIVE: Pro-Palestine protesters at GWU set up encampment

Pro-Palestinian protesters from schools across D.C. have gathered on George Washington University's campus Thursday afternoon.

Students from multiple D.C. universities are reportedly gathered at the protest, including students from George Mason, American and Georgetown University.

FOX 5 DC learned GW's Foggy Bottom campus is currently in "safety mode," meaning card readers on campus are "restricted to allow GW community members access only."

The university's newspaper, the GW Hatchet, is reporting that students are "demanding that GW divests from companies tied to Israel, drop the alleged charges against pro-Palestinian student organizers and disclose all its endowments and investments."

The DMV Coalition of Students for Justice in Palestine claims to be the organizer of the protest Thursday, joining colleges across the country in protest.

GW requested assistance from D.C. police to relocate the "unauthorized" protest, according to a statement from GW.

"The encampment, unlike some demonstrations in the past, is an unauthorized use of university space at this location and violated several university policies," said GW. "Occupying campus grounds, establishing outdoor encampments, and blocking access to buildings create safety concerns and can disrupt learning and study, especially during this critical final exam period. Such activities are inconsistent with the university’s mission, values, and commitment to providing a safe environment for all students and employees."

The statement also asserted that GW "will not allow students from other local colleges or unaffiliated individuals to trespass on our campus."

Monica Hopkins, Executive Director of the ACLU of the District of Columbia, issued the following statement:

"As students demonstrate in support of Palestine on campuses and schools in the District of Columbia, we remind school administrators that freedom of expression is a cornerstone of education in a democracy. All students deserve equal access to education, free from discrimination based on religion, race, and ethnicity. Schools have a responsibility to keep all students safe from violence, discrimination, and censorship. The freedom to share diverse views and spark robust debate about political issues is essential to democracy, social justice, and progress — especially in times of national and global crisis. School should be a place where ideas are exchanged freely and debate is encouraged. We encourage all students to review their schools’ policies about demonstrations and protests and to know their rights when at public schools, on public property, or in interactions with police."

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates.