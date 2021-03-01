Program to help low-income Austin homeowners with winter storm repairs

The City of Austin is launching an Emergency Home Repair initiative to assist low-income homeowners repair widespread damages due to the February 2021 severe winter storm.

Officials say the initiative, administered by Austin Housing Finance Corporation (AHFC), is part of the City of Austin’s comprehensive response to the winter storm and can provide income-eligible applicants up to $10,000 in repairs or modifications.

Housing and Planning Department (HPD) and AHFC staff will be responsible for application intake, basic eligibility review, and resource referral. HPD will utilize seven experienced, local non-profit organizations that currently administer the General Obligation Bond funded home repair program (GoRepair!) to carry out approved repairs. Up to $10,000 in funding will be provided directly to the non-profit after all approved work has been completed as agreed upon by the non-profit staff, the homeowner, and the contractor.

The program will be funded through a variety of public and private sources, including Austin Water, General Obligation Bonds, and a grant from Bank of America, which will help support efforts underway.

Qualifying homeowners may apply Emergency Repairs, in English or Spanish, from the home repair program webpage. Applicants with questions or in need of assistance may visit home repair program webpage, email hpdcs@austintexas.gov, or call 512-974-3100 or 3-1-1.

WHAT WORK IS ELIGIBLE?

Eligible work includes repair or replacement of the following:

Wall/Floor removal

Sewer lines

Gas lines

Water lines and/or water damage

Roof

Electrical System

HVAC units

Plumbing fixtures – including sink pipes and toilets damaged by frozen conditions

Mold remediation

WHO IS ELIGIBLE FOR EMERGENCY HOME REPAIR INITIATIVE?

Those who are eligible to participate in the initiative include:

Homeowners within the City of Austin’s full purpose jurisdiction

Household incomes at or below 80% Median Family Income (MFI)

Participants must have experienced damage(s) to their primary residence as a result of the February 2021 Texas Severe Winter Storm, causing harm to the life, health, or safety of the occupants

Participants cannot receive duplicate benefits through FEMA or insurance proceeds

WHAT WILL YOU NEED TO PROVIDE TO PROVE ELIGIBILITY?

Officials say basic documentation will be needed to determine eligibility which includes: