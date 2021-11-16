Prosper cheerleader home from the hospital after tumbling accident
PROSPER Texas - A high school cheerleader from Prosper in Collin County is home from the hospital after being severely hurt in an accident.
Makayla Noble suffered a severe spinal cord injury while practicing tumbling in September.
The 17-year-old is now out of the hospital but will be moving to Houston for rehab.
Monday was the first time she’s gone home since her accident.
A golf tournament on Monday helped raise money to support her and show her love.
