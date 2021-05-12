Providers gear up to vaccinate kids 12 and up against COVID-19

Austin Public Health is urging parents to get their kids 12 and older vaccinated after seeing an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in kids and teens.

"This is a warning for parents. Even though the overall threat is decreasing within the community, their children are still vulnerable. and they're going to be vulnerable until they're vaccinated. so it is important, despite the fact the risk for hospitalization is much lower for this age group. it certainly happens," said Dr Mark Escott, the interim Health Authority.

With the approval of those 12 years old and older to receive the Pfizer-Bio Tech COVID-19 vaccine, many providers in the area are already gearing up to administer to the new age group.

"At 3 p.m. Thursday we start vaccinating the 12 and up crowd," said Jen Stratton, communications director for Family Hospital Systems.

Family Hospital Systems said they are already filling up appointments. "With summer camp starting back up and sleepover camp starting again this is just another level of peace of mind for parents. This is an excellent way to protect our kids with the same level of protection we are offering adults," said Stratton.

While the process to sign up is similar for adults there is one thing parents and guardians need to keep in mind when signing up their teen.

"The only differences with our 12 and under population as we require parental consent but that’s standard for any medical procedure that’s happening," said Stratton.

Parents and guardians looking to vaccinate their teens are urged to contact their provider for more information.

