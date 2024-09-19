The Brief 9 Hutto ISD schools earn Purple Star Campus designation for 2024-25 541 public schools statewide earned the designation this school year Applications for 2025-26 will be accepted starting mid/late Spring 2025



Nine Hutto ISD schools have earned Purple Star Campus designation for the 2024-25 school year, says Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

The Hutto ISD schools are among 541 public schools across the state to earn the designation this school year, a 202% increase from last year.

The following schools are now Purple Star campuses:

Benjamin "Doc" Kerley Elementary School

Cottonwood Creek Elementary School

Howard Norman Elementary School

Nadine Johnson Elementary School

Veterans' Hill Elementary School

Farley Middle School

Hutto Middle School

Hutto Ninth Grade Center

Hutto High School

Purple Star Campuses are schools that "demonstrate a significant commitment to providing comprehensive support for students from military families," said Abbott's office.

The designation was established by Senate Bill 1557, which Abbott signed into law in 2019.

To qualify, campuses must meet rigorous criteria including:

Designating a campus-based military liaison to support military-connected students and their families and offer professional development opportunities for staff members on issues related to those students Creating and maintaining an easily accessible web page that includes information for military-connected students and their families. Having a campus transition program that includes introductions to the school environment and processes, staff-sponsored student leaders or ambassadors, newcomer social events, guided tours of the campus, and accompaniment of new students to lunch the first week of school Offer at least one of the following initiatives: a resolution showing support for military-connected students and families; participation in Month of the Military Child or Military Family Month; or partnership with a school liaison officer to encourage and provide opportunities for active duty military members

All Texas public school campuses are eligible to receive a Purple Star Designation, regardless of the size of the military-connected student population. Applications are accepted annually, with the designation lasting two years.

Applications for the 2025-26 school year will be accepted starting mid/late Spring 2025.