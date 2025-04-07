Man dead after downtown Austin shooting; person of interest in custody

The Brief Man found shot in downtown Austin intersection Police investigating man's death as city's 13th homicide Suspect in custody



A man was killed in a shooting in downtown Austin on Monday, April 7.

The backstory:

The austin Police Department says that at around 7:29 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of 3rd Street and Nueces after multiple 9-1-1 calls of shots being fired.

When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a local hospital, but died from his injuries.

Police said a person of interest is in custody.

There is no danger to the public.

The identity of the victim has not been released but police said the victim was a Black male.

What you can do:

If you have any information, contact the Austin Police Department Homicide Tip Line at (512) 974-8477 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477.