Man dead after downtown Austin shooting; person of interest in custody
AUSTIN, Texas - A man was killed in a shooting in downtown Austin on Monday, April 7.
The backstory:
The austin Police Department says that at around 7:29 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of 3rd Street and Nueces after multiple 9-1-1 calls of shots being fired.
When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds.
The man was taken to a local hospital, but died from his injuries.
Police said a person of interest is in custody.
There is no danger to the public.
The identity of the victim has not been released but police said the victim was a Black male.
What you can do:
If you have any information, contact the Austin Police Department Homicide Tip Line at (512) 974-8477 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477.
The Source: Information from the Austin Police Department