Expand / Collapse search

Man dead after downtown Austin shooting; person of interest in custody

By and
Updated  April 8, 2025 8:39am CDT
Downtown
FOX 7 Austin

Austin police investigating city's 13th homicide

A man was killed in a shooting in downtown Austin. FOX 7 Austin's Jessica Rivera has the latest details.

The Brief

    • Man found shot in downtown Austin intersection
    • Police investigating man's death as city's 13th homicide
    • Suspect in custody

AUSTIN, Texas - A man was killed in a shooting in downtown Austin on Monday, April 7.

The backstory:

The austin Police Department says that at around 7:29 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of 3rd Street and Nueces after multiple 9-1-1 calls of shots being fired.

When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. 

The man was taken to a local hospital, but died from his injuries.

APD news conference on downtown homicide

FULL NEWS CONFERENCE from Austin Police Department releasing latest details on the homicide in downtown Austin.

Police said a person of interest is in custody.

There is no danger to the public.

The identity of the victim has not been released but police said the victim was a Black male.

What you can do:

If you have any information, contact the Austin Police Department Homicide Tip Line at (512) 974-8477 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477.

The Source: Information from the Austin Police Department

DowntownCrime and Public Safety