Longtime Austin businesses on Barton Springs continue to close

The Brief Longtime Austin businesses along Barton Springs Road continue to close. Thom's Market is the latest as the owner plans to retire on Easter. Other businesses have closed after multiple decades in business.



Austin staples continue to close along Barton Springs Road.

The neighborhood grocery store, Thom's Market, is the most recent place to add its name to the list. The owner announced that he would retire after 18 years in business on Easter.

Green Mesquite BBQ

Local perspective:

Many people feared that Green Mesquite BBQ might be next.

Rick Garcia is the co-owner of Green Mesquite BBQ.

"We've been the Green Mesquite since 1988," said Garcia. "We're a South Austin staple, well an Austin staple. We've had restaurants all around town, now we're just down to this one."

Garcia said they got behind on rent and were even locked out of the building for a few days. But now, with new ownership, they are bringing back live music and hope the community will continue to support them.

"We hadn't had music since the pandemic but started it back up, and we've got great food here and great specials," said Garcia.

Other businesses closing

Big picture view:

Other memorable places include Baby A's, a chain that remains open but broke hearts as customers had to see the Barton Springs spot close down last October. The Tex-Mex restaurant has been serving purple margaritas since 1981.

Shady Grove had to shut down during the pandemic after nearly 30 years in business.

READ MORE

"We've seen a lot of old Austin closing down," said Garcia. "I don't want to be on that T-shirt, rest in peace, old Austin, with all these restaurant names."

Austin Eastciders lasted three years there before saying goodbye, and Zoe Tong currently has a sign posted on their front door.

It is not clear why the row of restaurants seems to struggle. Some speculate that it is a slow pandemic fallout or all of the food trucks.