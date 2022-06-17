'Put the guns down,' fiancé of Houston-area father killed in road rage shooting makes plea to the public

A grieving fiancé shared a heartfelt message with the Houston area after losing the father of her child to a road rage incident.

42-year-old David Martinez was shot and killed Wednesday night in east Harris County in Channelview.

"She wakes up every morning looking for her daddy, and she's not going to remember him," said Blanca Castillo, the victim's fiancé.

Police say 19-year-old Ricardo Ramirez shot and killed him during a road-rage incident. Witnesses say the suspect was driving erratically and weaving in and out of traffic.

Ramirez and Martinez came to a stop at a red light at the intersection of Dell Dale Avenue and Woodforest Blvd. Martinez got out of his car and approached Ramirez's vehicle, that's when police say Ramirez opened fire.

"It was 3 shots, twice to the chest and one in the face, I just don't understand there was no reason to shoot him in the face, that's evil," Castillo said.

Martinez died at the hospital. Castillo says he was always trying to take on the role of a father figure, and she believes when he saw the young suspect he was attempting to reason with him.

"I do believe he was approaching it as, 'you know what? You don't do this' like fathers do, and trying to educate because I know David, and I know he probably saw that boy and thought okay he's about my son's age" Castillo said.

Martinez leaves behind a 1-year-old daughter and 5-year-old daughter along with a 22-year-old son.

"You leave kids never getting to know somebody that they love, and it's enough violence already, learn how to process and count to 10 and slow down a little" said Castillo.

Police say the suspect initially fled the scene, however his family convinced him to come back and turn himself in.

The 19-year-old is currently charged with murder and at last check was being held without bail.