Water sweeps vehicle off road in North Austin; several rescued

A water rescue was conducted in North Austin after heavy rains swept a vehicle off the road.

The incident happened at around 7 a.m. on Quail Creek off Rutland Drive which is near Rundberg Lane.

Medics arrived on the scene and rescued the driver of the vehicle.

Several people reportedly had grabbed onto trees and were rescued by firefighters.

Two others were able to make it safely to higher ground.

When searching the area, crews found a second vehicle that was upside down in the water, but the water was moving too fast to reach it.

STAR Flight and drones were called in to help in the search efforts ,but officials said the search was forced to scale back until the water receded.

Initially, Austin-Travis County EMS had believed there may have been others missing, but it tells FOX 7 Austin that there is no concern at this time of anyone else missing.