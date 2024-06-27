Homeless man who terrorized south Austin neighborhood escapes custody

A homeless man known for terrorizing a South Austin neighborhood is back on the streets.

Austin police said Rami Zawaideh escaped custody, and has a warrant out for his arrest.

Back in April, city officials confirmed Zawaideh was voluntarily committed to a hospital.

MORE STORIES:

Since 2022, residents have spotted him smashing city property with sledgehammers, toting around a chainsaw, cutting down trees, and screaming in the early morning hours.

Zawaideh has been arrested before and charged with criminal mischief. But, the district attorney dropped those charges.

FOX 7 Austin recently spoke to Zawaideh's mother, who drove down from New York to Austin. She said she was in the process of filing an order of protective custody, and intended to take him home with her.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, call Austin police.