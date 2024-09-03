Austin homeless man who terrorized neighborhood is back on the streets after escaping custody

The brief Austin homeless man Rami Zawaideh is back on the streets after escaping custody Zawaideh is accused of terrorizing a South Austin neighborhood for over a year



A man who has been terrorizing a South Austin neighborhood for years is back on the streets after escaping custody.

Back in April, city officials confirmed Rami Zawaideh was getting mental health services. However, new court records revealed how he was able to get away and avoid the help community members said he needed.

Crosses are seen along the road, it’s a sign Zawaideh is in the area. He has made his mark in the Westgate neighborhood in South Austin for years.

"Two years of struggle," said a resident, who didn’t want to be identified for fear of retaliation.

Residents have spotted Zawaideh building sculptures, taking a sledgehammer to city property, cutting down trees in the greenbelt with a chainsaw and machete, and screaming at all hours of the night.

"He knows exactly how much to push before he pulls back, he knows what he can get away with," a resident said.

Neighbors fought for him to get help and even testified against him in court.

On April 24, Travis County Probate Court Judge Micholas Chu stated Zawaideh is mentally ill and is likely to cause serious harm to himself and others. He said he is suffering from severe and abnormal mental, emotional, or physical distress, and it’s deteriorating his ability to function independently.

Judge Chu placed Zawaideh on an order for temporary inpatient mental health services at the Ascension Seton Shoal Creek Hospital in North Austin.

Residents said they thought he was finally going to receive help, and they could start restoring the peace in their neighborhood, but that didn’t happen.

"All of a sudden you’ll just see him on the street, and you thought he was in a mental health facility, so to me, that’s not okay," a resident said.

Court documents said when a Smithville police officer pulled up to the front intake doors of the hospital, he opened the door to let Zawaideh out. Zawaideh started walking towards the entry doors, but then turned and took off running into the parking lot. The officer went after him but lost him.

"How is he put in the position of being able to escape," a resident said.

A warrant was issued for Zawaideh’s arrest. He was taken into custody on June 28 and bonded out by a bail bondsman the next day.

"We were not notified when he was released, which is scary," a resident said.

Residents in the Westgate neighborhood said things have been quiet there for a few months.

"He has not done anything other than just make his crosses," a resident said.

Zawaideh seems to have turned his attention to a neighborhood across the way.

"He is retaliating harshly against them, probably for taking him, pushing the court case, probably for cleaning up his camp, disposing of some of his things," a resident said.

"I’m just not sure why we have to suffer for one man," another resident, who didn’t want to be identified for fear of retaliation, said.

The retaliation they’re experiencing may be against Zawaideh’s modified bond conditions. He is supposed to stay 200 yards from specific addresses in the neighborhood. He is also required to see a psychiatric provider and follow all the recommendations, take medication as prescribed, and is forbidden to possess firearms.

Residents are begging for help, again.

"He's a big enough case, he's been in the news, he's been such a problem over here. It's not your average day or average variety of somebody that's struggling to get on through life. He's destructive, he's threatening, he's all those things, and we can't get it shut down, and I don't know why," the other resident said.

In early August, Zawaideh’s attorney withdrew, stating he couldn’t communicate with his client.

Zawaideh’s mother spoke to FOX 7 back in April and said she planned on taking him with her to New York after he received some help. That didn’t happen. FOX 7 has asked her multiple times if she plans to try to get him help again and if she cares about the situation anymore, she refuses to answer questions.

Court records do not indicate a new hearing date set for Zawaideh.