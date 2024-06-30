Record-breaking travel week in Texas expected for July 4 holiday

Sunday kicks off what is expected to be a record-breaking travel week with more people than ever getting away for the July 4th holiday.

Millions of Texans are expected to hit the roads or take to the skies, so no doubt you will have plenty of company.

"This will be an Independence Day for the record books," AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbuster said.

5.6 million Texans are expected to travel over the next seven days from June 30 to July 7, five percent more than last year. Nationally, about 71 million Americans plan to travel 50 miles or more.

"With about 90% of those who are traveling doing so by car, roadways will be very busy, especially on the afternoon of July 3," Armbuster said.

MORE HOLIDAY NEWS

That'll be especially true on major freeways like I-35, so plan accordingly.

The good news: gas prices are cheaper this July 4th compared to last year. The statewide average here in Texas is currently hovering around $3.11, and it's about four cents higher in the Austin area. However, Texas prices are cheaper than the national average of nearly $3.50.

AAA Texas is reminding drivers to also make sure your car is in good condition before taking those long trips.

"Check your battery if it's over three years old. Check the fluid levels under the hood before you take off. Make sure they're in good condition. Also, inspect your tires," Armbuster said.

AAA Texas also says to make sure your A/C is working and to stay hydrated during the trip as temperatures will be high.

In May, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport served over two million travelers, the airport's busiest month ever. 2023 was also its busiest year on record and that's likely a sign of things to come.

"So that one's a little weird since 4th of July falls on a Thursday. So we're expecting volumes to kind of be staggered throughout the week since different travelers will be taking different, you know, time off to coincide with the holiday," said Austin-Bergstrom PIO Leslie Ramirez.

MORE TRAVEL NEWS

Passengers are urged to plan ahead and arrive early, at least two-and-a-half hours for domestic flights and three hours for international. TSA Checkpoint 3 is also currently closed.

"The most important thing to remember is for passengers who use TSA Precheck or TSA clear, those services are going to be consolidated over at Checkpoint 2 West," said Ramirez. "Whereas general passengers will be able to use Checkpoint 1 or Checkpoint 2 East."

Ramirez added that the airport is expecting to see upwards of 30,000 departing passengers on those busy days, and expecting a busy summer overall.