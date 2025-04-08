Local AMBER Alerts issued for two missing girls

article

The Brief Local AMBER Alerts have been issued for two missing teenage girls. 15-year-old Aunastasia Herrera was last seen in Temple and 14-year-old Natalia Herrera was last seen in Woodway. Anyone with information is asked to contact Temple police.



The Temple Police Department is looking for 15-year-old Aunastasia Herrera and 14-year-old Natalia Herrera.

Aunastasia Herrera

(Texas DPS)

What we know:

Aunastasia was last seen at around midnight on Sunday, April 6 at 1414 SW HK Dodgen Loop in Temple.

The Temple Police Department says on Facebook that she left her home voluntarily and was possibly headed to the Waco area.

Photo of Aunastasia Herrera (Temple Police Department)

Aunastasia is described as a Black female, 5'2" and 115 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a green hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes.

Natalia Herrera

What we know:

Natalia was last seen around 2:33 a.m. on Friday, April 4, at 6624 Woodway Drive in Woodway, Texas, about six miles southwest of Waco.

She is described as a Black female, 5'6" and 115 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Natalia was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, black shirt and black shoes.

Where is the alert active?

Big picture view:

The alert originated from Temple, Texas in Bell County.

The Local AMBER Alert has been activated for the following Texas counties: Erath, Comanche, Mills, Lampasas, Burnet, Williamson, Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Bosque, Somervell, Hood, Parker, Tarrant, Johnson, Hill, McLennan, Milam, Falls, Limestone, Navarro, Ellis, Dallas, Kaufman, Henderson, Anderson, Freestone, Leon, Robertson, Madison, Brazos, Burleson, and Lee.

What's next:

Law enforcement officials say they believe the girls may be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information regarding these missing girls are asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.