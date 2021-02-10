Record cold temperatures likely for central Texas

The current forecast for Austin, and most of Texas is, in a word: cold.

Forecasts for the Dallas area call for temperatures around freezing with the Texas Panhandle likely seeing highs in the teens, not counting the wind chill. It only gets worse the farther north you go as OKC should top out around 9° on Monday and Wichita, KS will struggle to get above 5°.

Austin is in for similarly frigid temperatures with lots of clouds, the chance for freezing rain and drizzle, sleet, and snow all possible over the next 5 to 7 days. It will definitely be a rude reminder that winter is still very much still in season.

Some long-standing temperature records fall with this cold outbreak. Record low temperatures will be possible on Feb. 15 & 16 with the coldest air forecast then and the comparatively warmest record lows on those dates. Records on both days are 20°, both set over 100 years ago.

On the other days, record cold will be more difficult as, on February 12, 1899, the temperature fell to -1°. That -1°, set in 1899, is the 2nd coldest temperature ever recorded in Austin.

Record cold high temperatures are also likely to be broken. During the peak of the cold air outbreak, the daily high temperature will struggle to break the freezing mark.

With daily cold high-temperature records ranging between 29° on Feb. 12 to 40° on Feb. 16, a slew of new records set by this cold outbreak is almost guaranteed.

