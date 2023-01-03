Red Cross assisting after Round Rock apartment fire damages 24 units

The Red Cross is assisting residents after a fire at a Round Rock apartment complex damages 24 units.

It happened just after 8 a.m. on January 3 at the Terrastone Travesia apartments on Quick Hill Road.

Round Rock officials say the fire was contained to one building, and it took about an hour to put it out.

But fire crews are still on scene looking for hotspots.

All 24 units in the building were damaged. The Red Cross is on scene helping residents.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Austin Fire Department, Pflugerville Fire Department, Williamson County Sheriff's Office, Williamson County Constable Precinct 4, and Williamson County EMS all assisted with the fire.