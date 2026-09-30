2026 election: Texas ag commissioner candidates accuse each other of ineligibility

The Brief Republican, Democrat nominees for state ag commissioner both claim the other is ineligible for the job Clayton Tucker filed a complaint alleging his opponent's honey production business does not comply with state law Texas law requires candidates for ag commissioner to have been in the agricultural business for 5 of the last 10 years



The top two candidates for Texas agriculture commissioner continue to trade punches, with both claiming the other is not eligible for the job.

This fight has been brewing for some time and the punches are hard, but with early voting starting a few weeks from now, it's doubtful either will land a knock-out blow.

Clayton Tucker

What they're saying:

"This is about following the Texas law. Look, this isn't about whether we agree or disagree with the law. I personally think that if you're trying to regulate an industry that you should be in the industry," said Clayton Tucker, the Democrat nominee for Agriculture Commissioner.

Tucker filed a complaint earlier this week claiming his Republican opponent, Nate Sheets, is ineligible to be Agriculture Commissioner. The honey producing company that Sheets owns, according to Tucker, does not comply with the law.

Tucker and his legal team are citing state law that requires candidates for the job to be in the agri-business for five of the last ten years. Sheets disputes Tucker’s claim.

"He's going to argue with the lawyers then, and you're going to have to argue that before Texas state law," said Tucker.

Tucker offered his own final punch line.

"I don't expect a city boy who lives in Frisco, Texas to understand how a generational family farm works," said Tucker.

Nate Sheets

The other side:

In an interview with FOX 7 Austin, Nate Sheets said he is more than qualified for the job.

"My opponent has actually gotten some really bad advice from really bad consultants. And they think that they're looking at my ranch, Honey Rock Ranch, that I've owned since the beginning of 2022. But I have a farm, Nature Nate's Farms, that we acquired back in 2012," said Sheets.

Bees are not the only things being wrangled on the 10,000-acre ranch near Guthrie, according to Sheets. He told FOX 7 Austin they also have cattle and cutting horses.

Sheets claims Tucker is the ineligible candidate because the Democratic nominee doesn’t own any land, and Sheets also noted that on Tucker’s personal financial statement, his job description says community organizer.

"My message to Texans are: do you want to have a guy who's 35 years old and lives with his mom, never signed in front of a paycheck, probably not the back of a paycheck," said Sheets.

The Republican nominee also brought up the old saying, "When you live in a glass house you shouldn’t throw rocks."

What's next:

The letter of the demand from Tucker's attorney wants an answer from the Texas GOP by Friday.

FOX 7 Austin spoke to the executive director of the Texas GOP and was told they plan to respond.