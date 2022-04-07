Richard Overton memorial monument unveiled at Texas State Cemetery

A memorial monument honoring World War II veteran Richard Overton has now been unveiled to honor him at the Texas State Cemetery.

Overton would have been 116 on May 11 this year. He passed away on December 27, 2018 at the age of 112, and at the time of his death was the nation's oldest living veteran. Overton's funeral was held on January 12, 2019, and he was buried with full military honors at the Texas State Cemetery.

Donna Brown and Gilbert Beall of Beall Memorial Art sculpted the memorial monument. They raised funds to build the memorial and it was delayed a bit due to supply chain issues and the pandemic.

LIFE OF RICHARD OVERTON

Overton was born near Bastrop in 1906 and served in the army for three years during World War II. He spent the majority of his life in Austin and was often seen on the porch of his home, which he built in East Austin in 1945.

He gave credit to God for his longevity, but he always said cigars and whiskey helped. "I been smoking cigars from when I was 18 years old, I’m still a smoking ‘em. 12 a day," he once said.

The distinction of being the nation's oldest veteran brought quite a few visitors to his front porch.

One person that graced that porch was former Gov. Rick Perry on Memorial Day in 2013. On Veterans Day the same year, former President Barack Obama honored Overton in front of thousands in Washington.

"His service on the battlefield was not always matched by the respect that he deserved at home. But this veteran held his head high," Obama said.

In late 2016, Overton required 24/7 care and his family started a GoFundMe that reached more than $450,000 so he was able to stay in his home.

As for being the nation’s oldest veteran, Richard Overton was grateful. He said, "I ain’t gettin rich but I feel glad."

RICHARD OVERTON HONORED

The Texas State Cemetery monument isn't the only honor for Overton.

In 2020, the Cigar Vault opened up in East Austin and celebrated Overton's love of cigars with a mural.

He was honored over the years including when he turned 111. The Austin City Council gave the street he lived on for more than 70 years an honorary name, Richard Overton Avenue.

A portion of Airport Boulevard was also renamed in memory of Overton.

Overton's East Austin home also received historic landmark status from Austin City Council as well.

