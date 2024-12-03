Man killed in road rage incident in Dripping Springs

article

A man was arrested after deputies said he knocked another man on the head, causing the man to fall into oncoming traffic.

According to the Hays County Sheriff's Office, on Nov. 29, around 11:29 a.m., an altercation happened between Charles Rice, 40, and John Paul Ramirez at the intersection of Nutty Brown Road and Hwy 290 in Dripping Springs.

Rice was accused of hitting Ramirez in the head, causing him to fall in front of a vehicle that hit him. Ramirez was killed.

The Sgt. at the scene was told this was possibly a road rage incident.

Rice was charged with manslaughter, but has since been bonded out of the Hays County Jail.