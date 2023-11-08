Police chase ends in Willowbrook, authorities arrest possible robbery suspect driving white Audi
LOS ANGELES - A police chase was underway in Los Angeles County.
SkyFOX was over the scene as the suspect led the Pomona police department on a chase Wednesday afternoon.
The driver in a white Audi then led officers on a chase through the Harbor Gateway area.
The driver was hitting speeds of over 100 miles per hour.
Officials said that the suspect was wanted for an alleged robbery.
A possible robbery suspect led authorities on a chase through LA's Harbor Gateway area.
The suspect finally pulled over in Willowbrook and attempted to flee on foot. Police apprehended the suspect shortly after, ending the pursuit.
