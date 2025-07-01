Round Rock deadly crash: Police seeking info from public
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Round Rock police are looking for leads regarding a fatal crash from over the weekend on I-35.
What we know:
Three people were killed in the crash on Sunday, June 29, around 2 a.m. on I-35 near Palm Valley Boulevard.
They have been identified by police as:
- 38-year-old Agustin Guillen of Georgetown
- 21-year-old Quinn Stegall of Round Rock
- 49-year-old Maximo Ramirez of Greenville, TX
The crash involved three vehicles, police say, but investigators believe multiple vehicles were in the area at the time.
Police have also arrested 22-year-old Kearra Thomas of Belton. She has been charged with intoxication manslaughter.
Williamson County court records show she is still in the county jail as of July 1 and bond has been set at $300,000.
Kearra Thomas, 22, of Belton (Source: Round Rock Police)
What you can do:
Anyone who was traveling on northbound or southbound I-35 near Palm Valley Blvd around that time and may have witnessed the crash or observed anything unusual is asked to contact Detective Richard Maio at 512-341-3135 or rmaio@roundrocktexas.gov.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Round Rock Police Department and previous reporting