Round Rock girl released from hospital months after suspected drunk driver hit car

A 7-year-old girl came home from the hospital this week, after spending months recovering from injuries in a three-car crash in Round Rock.

On August 6, 2023, police say Willow, her mom and dad were in a crash on I-35 caused by a drunk driver.

A white Dodge truck slammed into the back of their car causing it to crash into the back of an 18-wheeler.

The crash left Willow with severe injuries, leaving her in critical condition.

Today, the Round Rock Police Department is celebrating young Willow's recovery.