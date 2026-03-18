The Brief Round Rock ISD opens affordable health clinic for its employees Clinic is partnering with Marathon Health



Round Rock Independent School District recently opened the doors to the district's first ever employee health clinic.

The clinic is partnering with Marathon Health and providing affordable services to employees and their families.

What they're saying:

"It's exciting that we'll be able to provide this convenient place for our teachers and staff. They're dependent as well," says Dr. Hafedh Azaiez, Round Rock ISD superintendent.

"Most of our staff will pay zero-dollar deductible and, depending on their health plan that they have with the district, the most will pay is $25 per visit," says Dr. Azaiez.

Dig deeper:

According to Blue Cross and Blue Shield, on average, health insurance copays average between $15 and $50 for primary care visits.

The Round Rock ISD health clinic will provide preventive care, health exams, vaccinations, colds, flu,, minor injuries, lab work and prescription refills

"Very convenient one-stop-shop for our teachers, staff, and their dependents, but also can provide help financially by reducing the cost, whether for the medication or the clinic visits," says Dr. Azaiez.

School districts across the state are dealing with a budget deficit, including Round Rock ISD.

Azaiez says this clinic will help reduce its current deficit.

"The upfront cost, obviously, to put this together, obviously is something that we manage to allocate, thanks to our board approval and support, but the goal is also we're hoping that the more of our teachers and staff and dependents use it, we'll eventually pay, kind of like pay it back, meaning that it won't cost the district any additional money. Probably even produce some saving if the utilization, if we see more and more of our staff members and they're depending on using it," says Dr. Azaiez.

What you can do:

The clinic is officially open for in-person visits and telehealth consults.

RRISD says you do have to register your account first.