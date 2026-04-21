Texas voting guide: What to know for the May runoff elections

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The Brief The deadline to register to vote ahead of the 2026 runoff elections is April 27. Early voting for the 2026 runoff elections begins May 18. Runoff election day is May 26.



Runoff elections are a little over a month away and some deadlines are looming closer.

For the May 26 runoff elections, voters will only be allowed to vote in runoffs that coincide with the party of the primary they voted in initially. If a voter did not vote in the March primary elections, then they are eligible to vote in a runoff for either party. Voters can only vote in one party's runoff elections.

Texas runoff election information

When is the last day to register to vote in the May runoff elections?

The last day to register to vote in the May 26 runoff elections is April 27.

Paper applications can be picked up at libraries, post offices and even many high schools. You can also get an application online.

You must print the completed application and send it to your county voter registrar's office by the deadline.

To get your voter registration application, click here .

Key dates for the Texas runoff elections

April 27 – Last day to register to vote

May 15 – Last day to request a mail ballot

May 18 – Early voting begins

May 22 – Early voting ends

May 26 – Election day

What is a runoff election?

A runoff election happens when no candidate gets a majority of the votes in a primary election. In cases where no candidate receives more than 50% of the total vote, a second election is held between the two candidates that received the most votes in the primary. This ensures the winner has majority support.

Am I registered to vote?

The easiest way to check your voter registration status is to head to the Secretary of State's website .

The Am I Registered portal on the website lets you submit your identifying information, like a Texas Driver's License number or details about your birth.

You will find out instantly if you're registered to vote. The portal will also give you your poll location and early voting locations.

Once you are registered, voting by mail is an option, but only for specific situations.

Here are the conditions to be eligible to vote by mail in the State of Texas:

be 65 years or older;

be sick or disabled;

be out of the county on election day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance; or

be expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day; or

be confined in jail, but otherwise eligible.

If you would like to vote by mail, you must apply to do so.

You can print the Application for Ballot by Mail here , or you can order one online here , and it will be mailed to you.

Applications for a mail ballot must be returned by May 15. All applications to vote by mail must be received by the early voting clerk before the close of regular business or noon, whichever is later.

Your assigned polling place is based on where you live. Visit your county's election page for the polling locations and sample ballots.

You will also be able to find election day voting locations by visiting the state's webpage , which will be populated with voting sites a few days before election day. Or, you may want to contact the Election Official for State and County Elections in your county.

When are polls open on election day?

The polls in Texas are open from 7 a.m. on the date of the election until 7 p.m. Anyone in line at the time the polls close will be allowed to cast their ballot.

In order to vote in person during early voting or on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

For more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one, click here.

Can you vote with an expired ID?

If you have a form of acceptable photo ID and are between the ages of 18 and 69, your ID must be current or expired for no more than 4 years to qualify to vote.

For voters 70 and older, your photo ID can be expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise okay.

How to report voting issues

If you have problems or questions, you can call the Secretary of State’s toll-free election hotline at 1-800-252-VOTE (8683) or email elections@sos.texas.gov .



To file a formal complaint, download the complaint form here . It can be submitted by mail, fax, or email.