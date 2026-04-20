Resident in Pflugerville neighborhood claims city's construction damaged her home

The Brief A Pflugerville neighborhood is upset after they say the city's contractors caused damage to their homes One neighbor claims the heavy machinery that crews were using caused damage The City of Pflugerville has responded



Residents in one neighborhood are upset because they say the city's contractors caused damage to their homes while doing construction.

Local perspective:

Alfredia Rose has lived on Grand National Avenue for 26 years.

Last September, the City of Pflugerville and their contractors, Patin Construction, started work on her street. Rose says she wasn't told what it was for.

"They weren't giving any kind of information that it needed to be done," she said.

She claims the heavy machinery that crews were using caused damage to her and her neighbors' homes.

"It's going to do some damage. You shook the house more than once. I felt it twice myself trying to take a nap," she said.

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She says construction that started in the middle of the street crept into her yard. She says crews dug out a chunk of her front yard and a dozen of her neighbors' front yards. She says she wasn't told what it was for, and asphalt was put under the dirt.

"Why was the asphalt under the dirt, and then they cover it with dirt, and then they put the curb down," she said. "What's that got to do with the street? You did not ask for permission to destroy my property."

She says there are cracks inside and outside of her home.

"Here I have a crack that came from our driveway to the dirt. Several cracks here, and you can tell there are new cracks. My neighbors, you can see all of them have cracks," she said. "You destroyed my front porch. That's the first thing you see. Cracks everywhere. That's not right."

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She says someone from the city went to take photos of the damage, but she hasn't heard anything after that.

"I kept calling, kept calling. They said Patin in Taylor was going to have their insurance company take care of the damage. I went to Patin in Taylor, and they just told me, 'we're not going to do anything,'" she said. "They need to take care of the damage they've done."

City of Pflugerville responds

What they're saying:

The City of Pflugerville says the project was part of the City’s annual Street and Drainage Maintenance Program, providing pavement rehabilitation, drainage upgrades, and repairs to failing roadway sections.

They say residents within the project limits were notified through door hangers and project signage. The initial door hanger was distributed on July 21, 2025, with a progress update hanger delivered on Sept. 17, 2025, and a paving notice on Nov. 21, 2025.

FOX 7 asked why chunks of front yards had to be removed. They said in a statement, "The disturbed areas were in the City’s right-of-way, which is public land for streets and utilities, not private property, and the contractor will restore them."

FOX 7 also asked what will be done to address the damage to homes and if the city will be reaching out to residents to resolve the issue. They said, "The City notified the contractor who investigated the claim and communicated its findings directly with the affected residents. Residents who submitted concerns will receive or have received communication directly from the contractor."

FOX 7 has reached out to Patin Construction but has not heard back. If a response is received, it will be added to this article.