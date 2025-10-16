article

The Brief Round Rock ISD school bus involved in crash 2 cars collided and one of the cars hit the bus 1 student required medical attention



Round Rock Independent School District says one of its school buses carrying eight high school students was involved in a crash.

The backstory:

Round Rock ISD says the incident happened during the morning route.

Two cars were involved in a crash and one of those cars hit the school bus.

The car that hit the bus caught on fire and further damaged the bus.

The driver evacuated the bus and contacted EMS and police.

Dig deeper:

Eight high school students were on the bus.

Paramedics evaluated the students and the driver.

One of the students required medical attention and was released to their family.

The other students were cleared and headed to campus.