Round Rock police identify 3 killed in Sunday crash, woman arrested for DWI
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Round Rock Police have released the identities of the three people who were killed in an early Sunday morning crash. They have also identified the person who was arrested on a charge of DWI.
Fatal I-35 crash in Round Rock
What we know:
According to Round Rock Police, the crash happened on northbound I-35 near Palm Valley Blvd. and involved three vehicles.
Officers were called to the area around 2 a.m.
Three people died at the scene. They have been identified as 38-year-old Agustin Guillen of Georgetown, 21-year-old Quinn Stegall, of Round Rock, and 49-year-old Maximo Ramirez, of Greenville, TX.
Suspect Arrested
Investigators say 22-year-old Kearra Thomas, of Belton, was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with the crash.
What we don't know:
Police did not say who was in each vehicle.
The crash remains under investigation.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Round Rock Police Department.