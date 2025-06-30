Expand / Collapse search

Round Rock police identify 3 killed in Sunday crash, woman arrested for DWI

By
Published  June 30, 2025 1:12pm CDT
Round Rock
FOX 7 Austin
article

Kearra Thomas, 22, of Belton (Source: Round Rock Police)

The Brief

    • Three people died in a three-vehicle crash on I-35 in Round Rock early Sunday morning.
    • The victims were identified as Agustin Guillen, Quinn Stegall, and Maximo Ramirez.
    • Kearra Thomas was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with the crash.

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Round Rock Police have released the identities of the three people who were killed in an early Sunday morning crash. They have also identified the person who was arrested on a charge of DWI.

Fatal I-35 crash in Round Rock

What we know:

According to Round Rock Police, the crash happened on northbound I-35 near Palm Valley Blvd. and involved three vehicles.

Officers were called to the area around 2 a.m.

Related

Round Rock crash kills 3; 1 arrested for DWI, police say
article

Round Rock crash kills 3; 1 arrested for DWI, police say

Round Rock police are investigating a crash on I-35 that killed three people early Sunday morning.

Three people died at the scene. They have been identified as 38-year-old Agustin Guillen of Georgetown, 21-year-old Quinn Stegall, of Round Rock, and 49-year-old Maximo Ramirez, of Greenville, TX.

Suspect Arrested

Investigators say 22-year-old Kearra Thomas, of Belton, was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with the crash. 

What we don't know:

Police did not say who was in each vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Round Rock Police Department.

Round RockGeorgetownCrime and Public Safety