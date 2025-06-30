Round Rock police identify 3 killed in Sunday crash, woman arrested for DWI

article

Round Rock Police have released the identities of the three people who were killed in an early Sunday morning crash. They have also identified the person who was arrested on a charge of DWI.

Fatal I-35 crash in Round Rock

What we know:

According to Round Rock Police, the crash happened on northbound I-35 near Palm Valley Blvd. and involved three vehicles.

Officers were called to the area around 2 a.m.

Three people died at the scene. They have been identified as 38-year-old Agustin Guillen of Georgetown, 21-year-old Quinn Stegall, of Round Rock, and 49-year-old Maximo Ramirez, of Greenville, TX.

Suspect Arrested

Investigators say 22-year-old Kearra Thomas, of Belton, was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with the crash.

What we don't know:

Police did not say who was in each vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.