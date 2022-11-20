Domestic disturbance in Round Rock leads to deadly officer-involved shooting

A domestic disturbance turned into a deadly officer-involved shooting early Sunday in Round Rock, according to police.

The Round Rock Police Department says officers responded to a home in the 3000 block of Bradford Park Drive around 12:15 a.m. Nov. 20 regarding a report of a domestic disturbance.

The caller, a woman, had reported the disturbance was physical and there was a one-year-old infant in the home. Officers arrived and found both the woman and child were able to exit the home safely.

RRPD says that the offense committed was determined to be a Class C misdemeanor and began to leave the area since "all potential victims were safe and out of the residence." However, as officers were leaving, a shot was fired from the home.

Officers reapproached and the suspect, later identified as a 65-year-old white male, exited the back porch, pointed his weapon and fired a shot. An officer, later identified as a Round Rock police sergeant, then fired a single shot.

The man was later determined to be deceased. No officers were injured and the sergeant who fired their weapon will be placed on administrative leave per department policy.

The investigation is ongoing and the Texas Rangers and the Williamson County District Attorney will be assisting.