VIDEO: Woman allegedly runs over man with car after domestic dispute

Round Rock police are looking for eyewitnesses in an aggravated assault.

Police said on Sept. 9, the driver of a vehicle hit a pedestrian near the Walmart at IH-35 & SH-45.

The victim was originally in critical condition but is now stable.

This incident stemmed from a domestic dispute. The driver, 24-year-old Andrea Estwick, was arrested on Sept. 20 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the Williamson County Jail.

According to the affidavit, Estwick told police she accidentally ran over the victim.

The paperwork says the suspect and victim were in a relationship and recently decided to separate.

On their way home after drinking in downtown Austin, Estwick said the victim was hungry, so they turned into a gas station. She said he started to argue, got out of the car, and started to walk towards the Frontage Road.

According to the affidavit, Estwick said she got back in her car to catch up with him and stop him from walking onto the road. She said as she got close, he stepped in front of the car and got hit by it. She said she got out to help him into the car.

The paperwork states Estwick didn't call 911 and instead drove home and called her mom who in turn called EMS.

She said she couldn't find her or the other person's phone and was "too scared."

The victim had severe injuries including various fractures and displaced vertebrae.

Police say the injuries don't match up with what Estwick described.

The affidavit says, "affiant believes that defendant intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly struck the victim with her motor vehicle."

People in the area share their reactions to the news.

"That's malicious to have no sense of care for another life. I don't care if you had a argument with someone or not, it's just the morals man, you got to be careful what you say and what you do, somebody might turn around and think that - man," Willie Taylor, who drives by the area on the way home from work, said.

"Whether it was a relationship that went bad, I don't think that person had any right trying to kill," Mauro Marquez, who was stopping at the gas station, said. "We always have to be aware of our surroundings."

If you have any information about the case, contact bvillegas@roundrocktexas.gov or 512-671-2709. Anonymous tips can be submitted at http://WilcoCrimeTips.org.