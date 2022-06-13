Round Rock woman sentenced for embezzling over $775,000 from employer

A Round Rock woman was sentenced to 51 months in prison for embezzling from her employer.

According to court documents, 52-year-old Cynthia Linette Jones was the office manager for a Central Texas business. In that role, she had access to the company's accounting system and checkbook.

From 2012-28, Jones forged over 70 company checks and stole over $775,000.

On Nov. 30, 2021, Jones pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud and one count of tax evasion. In addition to the prison sentence, Jones was ordered to pay over $775,000 in restitution to her former employer and over $185,000 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service.

"Cynthia Jones violated the trust placed in her by her employer through the multi-year theft of company funds while also violating the duty to report all income, even income illegally earned, to the IRS," said Special Agent in Charge Ramsey E. Covington of the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigations (IRS-CI), Houston Field Office.

"The sentencing today communicates the severity of both violations Jones committed, which should also serve as a deterrent reminder to other would-be tax evaders and white collar criminals," Covington adds.

The IRS-CI investigated the case.